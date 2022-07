President, PM exchange Eid greetings

10 July,2022 01:08 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday called President Dr. Arif Alvi and wished him the greetings of Eid-ul-Azha.

The prime minister felicitated the president on the auspicious occasion, the PM Office said in a statement.

President Alvi also reciprocated the best wishes to prime minister on Eid.

The two sides expressed goodwill towards each other.