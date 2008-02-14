PM Shehbaz reaffirms commitment to boost bilateral ties with Iran

10 July,2022 12:42 pm

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has reaffirmed his government’s strong commitment to boost bilateral relations with Iran in all areas of mutual cooperation, including trade, energy and electricity.

He expressed this resolve during a telephonic conversation with President of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi.

The two leaders exchanged Eid greetings and discussed bilateral relations.

The Prime Minister said that the early convening of Joint Economic Commission would further strengthen economic linkages between the two countries.

He also expressed the hope that Border Sustenance Markets would soon become functional to facilitate livelihood in the border region.

The Prime Minister appreciated Iran’s steadfast support on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute especially by the Supreme Leader of Iran.

President Raisi thanked the Prime Minister for Eid felicitations and assured of Iranian cooperation in further intensifying bilateral trade, and particularly provision of electricity to the Makran Division.