Indian forces lock Srinagar Jamia Masjid on Eid-ul-Azha

10 July,2022 11:37 am

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) - In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Eid-ul-Azha celebrations continued though the festivity is missing due to Indian military and police siege and restrictions in Srinagar and other areas of the Kashmir Valley.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the authorities disallowed people to offer Eid-ul-Azha prayers in historical Jamia Masjid and Eidgah in Srinagar.

The authorities locked the main gate of the Jamia Masjid and huge Indian troops, paramilitary and police personnel are seen on roads in Nowhatta and several areas of the city to thwart pro-freedom protests.

The people were in local parks and other places due to military siege and harassment of Indian forces.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested a youth in Srinagar city and martyred him in custody.

The youth was arrested from Natipora area of the city and was later tortured and killed in custody.

People staged a sit-in protest along with the martyred body in the area and demanded justice.