PM speaks with Turkiye President, Bahrain King over phone call

09 July,2022 07:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan, conveyed warm greetings to the government and people of Turkiye on the happy occasion of Eidul Azha.

During the telephonic conversation on Saturday, he conveyed this message to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Reciprocating the warm Eid greetings from the Prime Minister, President Erdogan also extended best wishes to the government and people of Pakistan.

During the conversation, the Turkish President also offered prayers for the victims of the devastating floods in Balochistan.

In this context, President Erdogan reaffirmed his government s steadfast support to Pakistan during this testing time.

While recalling his recent visit to Turkiye and warm hospitality extended to him and his delegation, the Prime Minister expressed his Government s firm resolve to further enhance its bilateral cooperation, especially in areas of trade, investment, energy and other important sectors.

Both the leaders also exchanged views on regional and international peace and security matters, including enhancing cooperation for addressing global energy and food crises.

The Prime Minister conveyed that he was looking forward to welcoming President Erdogan for the 7th Session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) in Pakistan in September 2022.

Earlier today, PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the close ties between Pakistan and Bahrain have provided significant opportunities for deeper bilateral cooperation in diverse areas particularly promotion of bilateral trade and investment.

He expressed these views during a telephonic conversation with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on Saturday and exchanged greetings on the auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Adha.

The Prime Minister also conveyed his best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the brotherly people of Bahrain.

Reciprocating the warm Eid greetings from the Prime Minister, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan on this occasion.

He expressed his resolve to broaden mutual cooperation for the benefit of the people of the two countries.

Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy longstanding cordial relations, rooted firmly in shared faith, mutual understanding and commonality of interests.