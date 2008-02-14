Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in rain-hit areas of Balochistan

Pakistan Navy is also providing rations and other necessities of life in the affected areas.

09 July,2022 03:17 pm

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Pakistan Navy continues relief operations in remote coastal areas of Balochistan affected by recent rains and floods.

According to Pakistan Navy, in Windar dozens of people trapped in the floodwaters were evacuated.

The Pakistan Navy set up medical camps in different areas where people were provided treatment and medical facilities.

Pakistan Navy personnel also assisted locals in cleaning standing water in different areas.

The spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said we are striving to provide all possible assistance to the people of the coastal areas in this hour of need.