Karachi infrastructure badly affected by monsoon rainfall

08 July,2022 11:22 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - After heavy rainfall in Karachi, the infrastructure of the metropolitan city has been badly affected. Thursday’s moderate to heavy showers played havoc while low-lying areas of the city are still flooded with rainwater.

Gadap river in Karachi has been overflowed, while three people fled in the Lath river.

As per details, water level in the Malir river is continuously rising. While rescue teams have saved four people from the river.

On the other hand, Met department has predicted rain in different parts of the country. In next 24 hours, monsoon winds will enter the country. Rain is expected in Lahore, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Murree. Heavy rain and thundershower is expected in Balochistan.