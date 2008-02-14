National Solar Policy to be announced on 1st August: PM

Pakistan Pakistan National Solar Policy to be announced on 1st August: PM

The Prime Minister directed the task force to get feedback from the provinces.

08 July,2022 04:06 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that a comprehensive National Solar Policy will be announced on the 1st of next month to provide cheap and environmental-friendly electricity to the general public.

Presiding over a meeting of the Energy Task Force in Islamabad on Thursday, he said the implementation of the National Solar Policy will be subject to approval by the Council of Common Interests.

The Prime Minister directed the task force to get feedback from the provinces and ensure unanimity of views on the projects of alternative energy generation.

He said the government is committed to making the country self-reliant in energy generation.

The Prime Minister said that solar power is a clean and green way of electricity generation and solar projects would mitigate the issues such as distribution losses, power theft, and circular debt.

He said affordable solar power would reduce the burden of inflation on the common man.

The meeting was informed that a proposal for converting the fuel based power-based and the 2000 feeders of 11 KV to solar generation is on the cards.

Switching the government buildings to solar power generation was also discussed in detail.

It was told that in the next 10 years, solar plants with 1,000 megawatts generation would be installed at the government buildings on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer basis.

