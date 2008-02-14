56 people die during monsoon rains in Balochistan: PDMA

At least 670 houses are destroyed in the province due to current monsoon rains.

08 July,2022 03:58 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a report on Thursday which states that 56 people lost their lives in different incidents as torrential rains caused destruction in different parts of Balochistan including Quetta.

Deaths occurred in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Duki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastung, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, and Sibi. An emergency has been declared in Quetta.

As per PDMA, 48 people got injured in different rain-related incidents. Collectively, at least 670 houses are destroyed in the province due to current monsoon rains.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast more rain in Quetta.

