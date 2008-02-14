Cop martyred, four injured in blast at police check post in Mardan

07 July,2022 12:57 pm

MARDAN (Dunya News) – A police official was martyred and four others, including two policemen have been injured in a blast at the police check post in Mardan on Thursday.

According to DPO Irfanullah Khan, the blast took place at Chamtar police post adjacent to Mardan city at 10:45 am on Thursday. Unidentified terrorists planted explosives under a police checkpoint bridge, which exploded, he said.

As a result of the blast, Hawaldar Maqsood was martyred on the spot while civilians including ASI Sohail, Constable Karim were also injured.

The rescue teams reached the site of the blast, as soon as the report was received.

Furthermore, the martyred and injured were shifted to MMC Hospital. DPO Irfanullah visited the spot and also inquired after the injured personnel.

