Gandapur, six others booked over firing incident outside Bani Gala

Pakistan Pakistan Gandapur, six others booked over firing incident outside Bani Gala

A case was registered over a firing incident outside Imran Khan's residence in Bani Gala.

07 July,2022 12:30 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - A case was registered on Thursday against six persons including Col (retd) Asim, In-charge of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Tiger Force, and Ali Amin Gandapur, a PTI leader and former federal minister, over a firing incident outside former premier Imran Khan’s residence in Bani Gala which had left a person injured.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the person who got injured was Waleed Abbasi. While the case was registered by his cousin.

In FIR, it was stated that PTI’s workers claimed that they are the Tiger Force and threatened to kill the injured if they will not move their car. As per the FIR, the incident took place after the order of Col (retd) Asim.