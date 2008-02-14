Five PTI Punjab MPAs take oath

Pakistan Pakistan Five PTI Punjab MPAs take oath

Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi administered the oath.

07 July,2022 11:07 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Five Members of Punjab Assembly belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday took oath.

According to details, Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Parvez Elahi administered the oath to the newly elected lawmakers.

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday had issued notifications for five reserved seats of PTI in the Punjab Assembly on on directions of Lahore High Court.

The Election Commission has issued notifications of PTI’s Batool Zain Janjua, Saira Raza, Fouzia Abbas Naseem, Habkook Rafiq Babbu and Samuel Yaqoob for reserved seats.

It is pertinent to mention that the ECP on May 26 de-seated 25 dissident MPAs of the PTI who voted for PML-N’s Hamza Shehbaz in the election for Punjab chief minister, stating that they had defected from the party.