LHC grants protective bail to Dua Zehra's husband Zaheer till July 14

LHC restricted police from arresting Dua Zehra’s husband Zaheer Ahmed till July 14.

07 July,2022 10:37 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court (LHC) restricted police from arresting Dua Zehra’s husband Zaheer Ahmed till July 14 as it gave a protective bail to him on Thursday.

According to details, Justice Alia Neelam inquired with counsel that what FIRs have been registered against Zaheer, it was told before court that a kidnapping FIR was registered against him on April 16. Upon which it was asked that how does Zaheer know that he can be arrested.

The counsel said that Investigation Officer on the case said that the matter is being re-investigated hence there is a possibility of arrest.