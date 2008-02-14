Long march vandalism case: Court extends interim bail of Imran Khan

The court extended Imran Khan's bail till July 18.

06 July,2022 10:30 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Islamabad sessions court on Wednesday extended interim bail of former prime minister Imran khan in long march vandalism case.

The court, while granting exemption to PTI chairman from personal appearance, extended his bail till July 18.

The court also granted interim bail to Shah Farman and Sharam Tarakai and directed them to submit surety bonds worth Rs5,000.