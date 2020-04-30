US, Pakistan committed to strengthen relationship: Blinken

Antony Blinken said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistani relations.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that the United States and Pakistan as committed to strengthening relationship, Dunya News reported.

He said that we are committed to strengthening our relationship and our cooperation on stability in Afghanistan, combating terrorism, and expanding commerce.

