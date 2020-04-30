US, Pakistan committed to strengthen relationship: Blinken

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday said that the United States and Pakistan as committed to strengthening relationship, Dunya News reported.
In a message on Twitter, Antony Blinken said that this year marks the 75th anniversary of US-Pakistani relations.
He said that we are committed to strengthening our relationship and our cooperation on stability in Afghanistan, combating terrorism, and expanding commerce.
Spoke with Foreign Minister @BBhuttoZardari today. This year marks the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Pakistani relations, and we re committed to strengthening our relationship and our cooperation on Afghan stability, combatting terrorism, and expanding commerce #PakUSAt75— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) May 6, 2022