Miftah for measures to immediately reduce load-shedding

Miftah said Government was determined to resolve the menace of load-shedding.

ISAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minster for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail, here on Friday stressed the need for taking necessary measures immediately for efficiently reducing the load-shedding across the country.

The minister was chairing a meeting on funding for power and petroleum sector at Finance Division, according to press statement issued by the Finance Ministry here.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Energy, Khurram Dastgir Khan, Minister of State on Petroleum Division, Musadik Masood Malik, federal secretaries and senior officers, the statement added.

The federal minister on the occasion shared that present government was cognizant of load-shedding problem and was determined to provide relief to the masses by resolving the menace of load-shedding.

In this regard, all the three ministers requested Finance, Power and Petroleum Divisions to work out feasible plan for government’s support for fuel management in order to ensure the smooth and sustainable power distribution throughout the country.

Earlier, the minister was briefed on power plants with fuel positions and funds required for optimal working of these power plants based on coal, RLNG and RFO.

A detailed presentation was also given to the chair on total funds required for fuel including government’s support for RLNG and RFO from budgeted subsidies.

