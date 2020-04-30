One appointment made Imran Khan deaf and blind: Maryam Nawaz

Imran Khan is more perturbed at seeing Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister than losing his premiership

ATTOCK (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Friday while hitting out at former PM said that only one appointment made Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan deaf, dumb and blind.

Addressing a rally in Fateh Jang on Friday, she said, “Imran Khan is more perturbed at seeing Shehbaz Sharif as prime minister than losing his premiership.”

The PML-N vice president maintained that PM Shehbaz Sharif has made the energy units functional in a month and the price of flour and sugar have also been reduced.

Maryam went on to say that Imran Khan, on the one hand, made claims about ‘foreign conspiracy’ and on the other hand said that he learnt about the then opposition’s plan to remove him in July and that he prayed for the opposition to move a no-confidence motion. Khan has lost his marbles, she said.

“Imran Khan revealed the truth in a podcast yesterday [Thursday] by saying that the person who was propping up his government, he was an intelligence officer, he did not want him to be posted elsewhere.”

Without naming the officer, Maryam said that Imran Khan claimed that the officer was his eyes and ears. “He was not your eyes or ears, he was your hands that you used for holding your political opponents by their necks,” she said.

Maryam said that Imran Khan claimed the officer was her eyes and ears. "he wasn’t your eyes or ears; he was your hands, which you used to grip around your political opponents necks."

The PML-N vice president asked the charged crowd if they knew who was “Tosha Khan, said that Imran Khan ‘robbed’ the Toshakhana as he misled people with his langarkhanas.

She also took a dig at the PTI chairman and said that he took away an armored BMW worth Rs150 million with him.