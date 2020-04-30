Severe Heat wave conditions predicted during the next week: Met office

The MET Office has advised general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight

ISLAMABAD (Online) - Met Office informed that high pressure is likely to grip upper atmosphere. Due to this high pressure day temperatures are likely to increase gradually in most parts of the country from Sunday.

According to details, day temperatures are likely to remain 07-09°C above normal in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

Day temperatures are likely to remain 06-08°C above normal in Upper and Central Sindh, Central and South Punjab and parts of Balochistan.

The MET Office has advised general public to avoid unnecessary exposure to direct sunlight and judicious use of water is requested in all aspects of life to stay safe from this heat wave.

Possible Impacts



Very hot and dry weather may cause water stress on water reservoirs, crops, vegetable and orchards.

High temperature may cause increased energy demand.

High temperatures may increase the base flow in the rivers during the next week.

Farmers are advised to manage crop water accordingly.

