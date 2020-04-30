Sindh Govt decides to start operations against water mafia

Sindh government has decided to start operations against the water mafia and theft

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh government has decided to start operations against the water mafia and theft, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to details, it was decided in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister (CM) Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to review the matters of Karachi Water and Sewerage Board at Chief Minister’s House in Karachi.

Speaking on the occasion, provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed the concerned authorities to improve the administrative affairs of the department.

He further directed that work on all water and sewerage ongoing schemes should be accelerated and also designed a detailed distribution plan of the water.