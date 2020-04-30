FIA takes notice over spreading of fake videos

FIA took notice of spreading fake videos on the social media

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) took notice of spreading fake videos on the social media, Dunya News reported on Friday.

According to the FIA official, they have ordered an inquiry over the matter of spreading fake videos on social media.

The Federal Investigation Agency official further said that strict action will be taken against all the persons involved in this crime.

The official also advised people to refrain from spreading such videos to stay out of unnecessary trouble.