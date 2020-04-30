Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq were facilitators in foreign conspiracy: Imran

Imran Khan said that an independent foreign policy does not mean it is against the United States.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan has said that Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq were facilitators in foreign conspiracy in the country, Dunya News reported.

The PTI chairman, while addressing a podcast, shared his views on what are the difficulties ahead for Pakistan. He said that he did not come to power to make money. The elected government was overthrown through a conspiracy.

He said that those involved in this conspiracy could never have imagined that the people would take to the streets like this. But I have never seen in my life that how people have stood against them.

Imran Khan said that an independent foreign policy does not mean it is against the United States and added that he wants good bilateral ties with the United States without Pakistan’s interests compromised.

He said that United States wanted Pakistan to limit its ties with China and the US administration was against his visit to Russia and wanted to stop Pakistan’s economic relations with them.

Imran Khan said that said the United States wants Pakistan’s airbases to monitor the situation in Afghanistan. He said that we should not join anyone’s war, we should join peace.

