PTI MNA and conqueror of Bilawal in 2018 elections quits politics

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from NA-246-Lyari-Karachi Abdul Shakoor Shad, who had defeated PPP chairmen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in 2018 elections, has announced to quit politics, Dunya News reported on Thursday.

Abdul Shakoor Shad in a statement said that he could not continue his political activities due to ill health and added that he would not participate in the next general elections.

On the other hand, inside sources informed that Abdul Shakoor Shad has decided to quit politics due to organizational differences in the PTI.

