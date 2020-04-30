Millions transferred through 43 suspicious transactions, alleges Ata Tarrar

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ata Tarrar while demanding former prime minister Imran Khan to reveal his sources of income alleged that Punjab was plundered with both hands during three and a half year of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and millions of rupees had been transferred through 43 transactions.

Speaking at a press conference in Lahore, he said that Wasim Akram Plus had no experience in running the province and we have started getting evidence corruption worth millions of rupees carried out under Imran s nose.

He said that there are 43 suspicious bank transactions worth millions of rupees, adding that Rs 450 million were transferred in one account and Rs 700 million had been transferred in another account.

The PML-N leader also accused the former govt of purchasing billions of acres of land before getting any road approved, adding that the first corruption of the previous govt was amnesty scheme.