Imran Khan announces power show in Mianwali on May 6

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan, while announcing a rally in Mianwali on May 6, said that he was about to start a real independence movement.

The PTI chairman while issuing a special message to the people said that he will address a grand public meeting on May 6 in Mianwali.

Imran Khan further said that the corrupt government was imposed on us and for this they were preparing for the long march towards Islamabad.

“Mianwali had given me a seat in the National Assembly for the first time,” he said and added you have to participate fully in it to send a message to the whole Pakistan that Mianwali stands by me.