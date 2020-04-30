Imran Khan left after laying landmines for new govt: Miftah Ismail

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has left after laying landmines for the new government, while inflation has declined and rupee is improving.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Wednesday, he said that they receive a good response during UAE visit and Saudi Arabia will also soon announce an oil credit limit.

Taking a dig at the PTI regime for what he said was its incompetence in addressing the country’s economic challenges, the minister said, “They told the IMF that they would not offer subsidies on petrol and would instead impose a Rs30 levy and 17 per cent sales tax, which means that, according to the agreement made with the PTI, the price of petrol should have been Rs295 and not Rs150.”

Ismail said that ever since PM Shehbaz had assumed office, the government was primarily focusing on reducing the prices of essential commodities. He claimed that the PTI government had made agreements that were difficult to fulfil.

He further added that now sugar is being sold at Rs 70 to 75 per kg and 10 kg flour bag is being sold at Rs 400, adding that, “We have brought price of 20 kg flour bag from Rs 1100 to Rs 800.

The minister went on to say that the government of PTI chairman increased interest rates and borrowed Rs 20000 billion during its 3.5 years tenure which amounts to 80 percent of all the loans taken by the government in the past 71 years.

“Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry used to say Miftah Ismail’s business flourished in Imran Khan’s government and presented it as proof that Khan’s government was performing well,” he said.

Regarding the price of ghee, Miftah said it was currently available at utility stores for Rs260/kg and also claimed that the PTI chairman left behind record inflation which was caused by record deficits and debts.

The finance minister also praised Kamyab Jawan initiative started by PTI government and vowed to continue the youth empowerment program.

