Musadik Malik terms Sheerin Mazari’s letters a cry to save them

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Minister of State for Energy Musadik Masood Malik said on Wednesday that the letters of former minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheerin Mazari are nothing more than a cry to save them.

Reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Sheerin Mazari s letter to the UN, Musaddiq Malik said that Dr Mazari was on one hand calling it a US conspiracy and on the other hand was appealing to UN to save them.

“The United States is conspiring and she is appealing to the United Nations,” he said.

The state minister further said that letters are being written abroad to make political gains.