No grievances between Imran Khan and Army Chief, says Pervaiz Khattak

NOWSHERA (Dunya News) – Former federal minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Pervaiz Khattak said on Wednesday that no conditional talks had been offered to the opposition through Army Chief on withdrawal of no-confidence motion.

Talking to media in Nowshera on Wednesday, he said that there were no grievances between Imran Khan and the army chief, adding that the relations with the army chief and the army are the same as before, but things have changed.

The former minister said that there was no option under consideration to dissolve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.

Khattak further added that the appointment of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) was proposed to the opposition through him and other countries including the United States have worked to bring the opposition to power.

“The threatening letter of American intervention is a fact, adding that they reject imported rulers and the incident occurred outside Masjid-e-Nabawi, but the rulers are making up false cases by misrepresenting the incident.