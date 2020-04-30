Don’t believe in character assassination and personal revenge, says Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz said on Tuesday that she doesn’t believe in character assassination and personal revenge.

Reacting to a Tweet from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on social networking site Twitter, Maryam Nawaz wrote, "I don t know why you are doing this drama, even though Imran Khan put me in jail twice, kept me death cell but I do not believe in character assassination or personal revenge.”

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 3, 2022

She wrote in her tweet that “a man s personal and private life is his and Almighty Allah’s matter, please keep me away from this stench.”