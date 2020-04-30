ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the party leadership to review the anti-government movement.

During the meeting held on the first day of Eid, the former prime minister said that credible evidence of conspiracy to change regime in Pakistan has been received and the decisive movement against puppets will be brought to a logical conclusion.

The “Ghulami Na-Manzoor March” [Slavery Unacceptable March] will be the prelude to real freedom, he said.

The meeting of the core group of PTI discussed overall political situation of the country and various aspects of the nationwide mass contact campaign also came under discussion.

The core group expressed satisfaction over the massive outpouring of people across the country on the call of the PTI chairman on the occasion of Eid night, while the schedule of upcoming rallies of the PTI Chairman in different cities including Mianwali, Jhelum, Faisalabad, Sialkot and Chakwal was also discussed in detail.

On the occasion, Imran Khan said, “We will not back down in any way and the nation beyond political divisions is supporting the agenda of safeguarding national independence and sovereignty with full unity, adding that the " Ghulami Na-Manzoor March" at the end of May will be a prelude to real freedom for Pakistanis.

Addressing the meeting, the former PM said that the local Mir Jafars played the role of facilitators in tying Pakistan s independence and sovereignty to the shackles of permanent slavery.