Next Eid we will be on road to real independence: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Imran Khan has wished Pakistanis a happy and prosperous Eid.

The former premier took to Twitter to wish Eid-ul-Fitr to Pakistanis in and outside the country.

The PTI chairman said that the nation will be on road to real freedom by next Eid.

A day earlier, in a tweet, the PTI chairman asked Biden administration as to what actually they gained after removing a democratically-elected PM of Pakistan?

“My question for the Biden Administration: By indulging in a regime change conspiracy to remove a democratically elected PM of a country of over 220 million people to bring in a puppet PM, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan?” asked Imran Khan.