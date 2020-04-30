Sloganeering at Masjid-e-Nabwi: Javed Latif takes a dig at Imran Khan

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister Javed Latif while lambasting former PM and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman said that the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabwi had been violated under a plan.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore, Mian Javed Latif said that the state has to become a plaintiff in the case against the former PM.

He said that Sheikh Rashid had already told what would happen there, adding that they want to create chaos and bloodshed in Pakistan.

The PML-N leader while calling Imran Khan a fitna said that the PTI chairman has asked people to go out on motorbikes with party flags on the night before Eid, adding that all schools of thought must come together to end Imrani fitna.