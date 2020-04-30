7 dead as over speeding car loses control near Nawabshah

The dead bodies were shifted to the Qazi Ahmad Hospial

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Seven members of a family were burned to death when their vehicle caught on fire after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over speeding, Dunya News reported on Monday

According to details, the unfortunate family members were returning home after completing their Eid shopping when their car lost control and caught on fire after it turned turtle.

The incident occurred on the Qazi Ahmad National Highway near Nawabshah, when this speeding car heading from Hyderabad to Moro fell into the Rain Branch Canal, killing seven people.

As per sources, the deceased contained three women and three children.

The rescue operation started right after the accident and emergency was declared in the Qazi Ahmad Hospital but all the passengers had lost their lives during the operation, the rescue officials told.

The dead bodies were shifted to the Qazi Ahmad Hospial.