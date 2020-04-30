People of Hazara Division to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday

Acting Governor KP said that no testimony of Shawwal moon sighting was received in Hazara Division.

HAZARA (Dunya News) – The people of Hazara Division in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday (May 3) as per the announcement of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Dunya News reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to officially celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday (May 2) but the people of Hazara Division will follow the announcement of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ghani said that no testimony of Shawwal moon sighting was received in Hazara Division. The people of Hazara Division will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday.

