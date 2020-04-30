Imran, Sh Rashid responsible for Masjid-e-Nabvi incident: Hanif Abbasi

Hanif Abbasi said the incident of Masjid-e-Nabavi was planned at the behest of Imran Khan.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, on Sunday said the heartbreaking incident of Masjid-e-Nabavi (SAW) was planned at the behest of Imran Khan.

Talking to media here at his residence, he termed former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his nephew Rashid Shafique responsible for the tragic incident.

Abbasi said that no compromise would be made on the respect of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) while such violation of the sanctity of Masjid-e-Nabavi (PBUH) had never happened before in history.

"People have seen the face of Sheikh Rashid who supported the arrogant people," he said and added the Prophet s Mosque was a place where it was forbidden to raise one s voice, but these people were so blind in their dirty politics that they had forgotten the sanctity of the Prophet s Mosque.

He said that cases should be registered against those who defiled and insulted the Masjid-e-Nabavi (PBUH) place so that no one could dare to commit such mistake in future.

