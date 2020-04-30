Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announces to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Monday

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced to celebrate Eidul Fitr on Monday.

As per the details, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan decided to celebrate Eidul Fitr on May 2. He will offer Eidul Fitr prayers at Governor House Peshawar on Monday. Cabinet members and government officials will also offer Eidul Fitr prayers with the Chief Minister.

In this regard, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Special Assistant for Information to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, while issuing an important statement regarding the moon of Shawwal, said that 130 evidences of sighting of Shawwal moon have been received from different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to officially celebrate Eidul Fitr on Monday, May 2.

Eidul Fitr will be celebrated with religious fervor across the province, he said.