PDM announces nationwide observance of Holy Prophet's Day on May 6

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has announced a nationwide observance of the Holy Prophet’s Day on May 6 over the matter of Masjid-e-Nabawi incident.

As per the details, a meeting of the steering committee of PDM was held under the chairmanship of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. It was decided in the meeting that on the 6th of May, the Holy Prophet’s Day will be observed all over the country.

In this regard, it was further decided that the PDM provincial parties would start preparations for the protest.