My life is in danger, they want to kill me: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League chief and former interior minister Sheikh Rashid on Sunday while claiming his life to be in danger said that they want to kill me. I have written the names of seven people in Kohsar police station, if anything happens to me, action should be taken against those people.

Talking to media in Islamabad, Sheikh Rashid said that if Imran Khan and I were arrested, there would be a flood of people in Islamabad. He mentioned that Rana Sana will be used to create a chaotic situation in Punjab.



I stand with Imran Khan, he reiterated.

He added that PML-N had removed the names of 300 people from the ECL as soon as they arrived.

The former interior minister said Rana Sana is a hired killer. As per Abid Sher Ali’s father Rana Sana has committed 18 murders, he said.

He further exclaimed that conspiracy is being hatched against the country. While Sheikh Rashid also mentioned he has given application to important people of the country on the matter.

They want civil war in the country, they want to sabotage the Islamabad March and send Imran Khan and me to jail before the movement, said Sheikh Rashid.

