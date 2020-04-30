Imran Khan issues white paper on cases against Sharif family

Governments of PML-N and PPP were dismissed twice on corruption charges: Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former prime minister Imran Khan on Sunday issued white paper on cases against Sharif family.

Addressing a press conference, Imran Khan said that he is issuing the white paper as there are 16 cases of 40-45 billion corruption against Sharifs and now they are getting another NRO.

Former PM said that governments of PML-N and PPP were dismissed twice on corruption charges and now they are trying to get rid of their cases.

Imran Khan also claimed incumbent government is trying transfer investigation officer in their cases. PTI Chairman also claimed that record of cases against them could also go missing.

Khan said that former president Asif Ali Zardari took three bullet proof cars from Toshakhana while Nawaz Sharif legalized his car after a period of ten years.

PTI Chairman said that now both parties – PPP and PML-N – plan on looting the country again but they have no idea that how angry masses are.

"The imported government has been imposed on us and they are going to start the corruption business once again," he alleged.

He called the case against himself and his party leaders for Masjid-e-Nabwi incident as "foolish". He reiterated that those leaders would be treated in the same manner in elsewhere in the world.

"They do not understand the rage of Pakistanis against them."

Imran said the government should be ashamed of accusing him and his associates of planning the incident of Masjid-e-Nabwi.