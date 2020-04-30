PTI afraid of evidence of their crimes coming to light: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pak-Sar-Zameen party (PSP) chairman Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that Imran Khan and PTI are afraid of the evidence of their crimes coming to light that is why they are using Pakistani people as their shield.

In his address to the iftar in Landhi, Chairman PSP Syed Mustafa Kamal said that the people have no option but the Pak-Sar-Zameen Party.

Talking about the people of Karachi he said that they have to come out of the prejudice. He further expressed that they need to realize that the real power is in the mandate.

The people of my city should recognize the power of their mandate, added PSP leader.

He mentioned that people need to overcome the prejudice of color, race and language. Mustafa Kamal explained that the people in Karachi also need to understand that they could only rely on and term to be their own, the one who would work for their betterment.

Those who do not work after being mandated by public will have to be rejected, said Mustafa Kamal.

