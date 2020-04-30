ANP MPA Waqar Khan dies of cardiac arrest

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa MPA Waqar Khan died on Saturday.

According to details, family sources have confirmed the death of the MPA and said that his death was due to cardiac arrest.

It may be recalled that Waqar Khan was elected a member of Awami National Party from PK-7 Swat in the 2018 general elections.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Awami National Party chief Asfandyar Wali have expressed distress and condolences over Waqar Khan’s death.



