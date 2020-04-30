LAHORE (Dunya News) – Hours before the oath-taking ceremony of CM-elect Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, Punjab Governor Omar Sarfaraz Cheema on Saturday rejected the resignation of Usman Buzdar.

Omar Sarafraz Cheema, in his letter to Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, stated that the March 28 resignation letter of Usman Buzdar was not in accordance with the rules as it was addressed to the prime minister and not to the governor which was mandatory as per sub-section 8 of Article 130 of the Constitution.

“The resignation was not addressed to the governor which was unconstitutional and thus rejected,” Cheema stated.

A day earlier, Lahore High Court (LHC) ordered the National Assembly Speaker to take oath from the newly elected Punjab Chief Minster Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Saturday.

The LHC judge Justice Jawad Hassan pronounced the reserved verdict Hamza Shahbaz’s plea as he moved the court for the third time in this regard.

It merits mention that Hamza was elected as Punjab’s chief minister on April 16. However, he hasn’t sworn in yet as his oath-taking was deferred twice despite the LHC’s directives for not delaying the matter any further.