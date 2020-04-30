COAS Bajwa, Bill Gates discuss polio situation, COVID-19 in Pakistan

COAS appreciated efforts of Bill Gates and his foundation towards the cause of Polio eradication.

RAWALPINDI (Duny News) - Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates had a telephone conversation on Friday, Dunya News relted.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) matters related to Pakistan s commitment for comprehensive Polio eradication and COVID-19 were discussed in the telephonic conversation.

Bill Gates conveyed appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive, ensuring proper reach and coverage, the ISPR said. COAS said it was a national cause and credit goes to all involved in the process.

Bill Gates also appreciated Pakistan’s success against COVID-19 despite resource constraints. COAS attributed the success to a true national response, executed through the mechanism of NCOC which allowed optimisation of resources.

The Army Chief appreciated untiring efforts of Bill Gates and his foundation towards the noble cause of Polio eradication at global level and assured him of continued support.

