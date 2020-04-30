Shehbaz Sharif meets Saudi Crown Prince Salman

JEDDAH (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, called on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Friday night.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif Finance Minister Muftah Ismail and Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb were also present in the meeting.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed on Friday Pakistani Prime Minister Sherif Shehbaz at Al-Salam Palace in Jeddah.

Upon Pakistan PM arrival to the Palace, an official reception ceremony was held for him.

Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and Pakistan s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sherif reviewed during their meeting the brotherly and historical relations between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

It is noteworthy that the Pakistani Prime Minister visit to Saudi Arabia is considered his maiden foreign trip after being sworn in as prime minister of Pakistan earlier this month.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are bound by fraternal relationship marked by mutual trust and understanding, close cooperation, and an abiding tradition of supporting each other.

The people of Pakistan hold the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the highest esteem.

The bilateral relationship is complemented by close mutual collaboration at regional and international fora. Saudi Arabia is a member of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is a home to more than two million Pakistanis, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

The regular high-level visits are a key feature of this special relationship. The prime minister’s visit to Saudi Arabia will impart a strong impetus to deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields and further reinforce the growing partnership between the two countries.



