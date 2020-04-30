Govt to request Saudi Arabia to take action over protest at Masjid-e-Nabvi: Rana Sanaullah

Govt to request Saudi Arabia to take action over protest at Masjid-e-Nabvi

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday that the government is going to request Saudi Arabia to take appropriate action against the elements that used indecent language in the premises of Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH).

Addressing a press conference along with Adviser on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira in Islamabad on Friday, he said the act pained the entire Muslim Ummah and hence condemnable.

The Interior Minister said the Saudi government will also be requested to provide Pakistan identification of the culprits involved in this shameful act for action against them. He said an advice of the Law Ministry will be sought to proceed against such elements.

He said such elements should be deported as they must not be permitted to stay any more on the holy land.

Rana Sanaullah said this act was pre-planned in Pakistan at the behest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

The minister said Imran Khan Niazi should refrain from spreading anarchy and hatred in the country only to achieve his political objectives. He said the former Prime Minister is also targeting institutions for this purpose.

He said Imran Khan will have to answer the people for his bad governance during the last four years.

On the occasion, Qamar Zaman Kaira, in his remarks, also strongly condemned the despicable act by a handful of elements at the second most sacred place on the earth for Muslims.

He said Imran Khan must shun the practice of spreading hatred and creating divisions among the society for his vested interest. He said Imran Khan s politics is the politics of fascism with the belief that only he and his party have the right to live in this country.

Qamar Zaman Kaira said that nobody will be allowed to target the institutions.