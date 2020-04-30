Certain people violated sanctity of Masjid al-Nabawi: Marryium Aurangzeb

Madinah (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Marryium Aurangzeb, who is on a visit to Saudi Arabia with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday, has said that certain people violated the sanctity of Masjid al-Nabawi and their leader taught them nothing but rudeness.

Talking to the media in Madinah, she said that this is the destruction of the society and I do not want to name this person on this holy land, I do not want to use this holy land for politics. The catastrophe is in front of you today, she added.

The Federal Minister further said that the land of Masjid-e-Nabawi cannot be used for politics and a new era of relations with Saudi Arabia is beginning. Saudi Cooperation with the Arabs will increase in all fields.



In the last four years, relations with close friends have deteriorated. The former government has ruined relations with the whole world, she added.

While answering a question about Tausha Khana case, Marryium replied that the economy will recover and there will be employment. The intention of Shehbaz Sharif and his allies is clear; a large part of our society knows our traditions and culture.