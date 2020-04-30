PTI, PMLQ meeting: CM Usman Buzdar bombarded with questions

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was bombarded with questions in a parliamentary party meeting of PTI and PMLQ on Thursday.

In the meeting, the members of the Assembly referring to Usman Buzdar as the Chief Minister said that on whose orders posting and transfers have been taking place? On whose orders is the IG taking illegal action?

The Members further demanded that Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister should take immediate action against IG Punjab. The Chief Secretary should also be summoned and reprimanded, they said.

Members of the Assembly while expressing that Usman Buzdar is the Chief Minister exclaimed that how did the CCPO change without his consent? Are exchanges taking place in Punjab at the behest of PML-N? they asked.

While the former ministers also advised Usman Buzdar to take important steps after legal consultation.

The members urged that he should frame a charge sheet against the Chief Secretary, IG. In response Mr. Buzdar said that he would take notice of the posting and transfer which took place without bringing it to his notice.

Illegal actions of the police will also be called to account, said Usman Buzdar.

The meeting also condemned the tactics and harassment of workers by police personnel. It was said that the arrest of the Secretary Assembly under three MPOs was reprehensible.

The meeting also considered action under Assembly rules against police tactics.

Meanwhile, PMLQ leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said that IG Punjab, Deputy Commissioner and other officers should not exceed their limits.

Harassment of Assembly employees and MPs is reprehensible, said Mr. Elahi.

