CM Punjab Oath: President orders governor to act in accordance with law

LAHORE (Dunya News) - President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi on Thursday has directed Punjab Governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema to act in accordance with the law over the issue of swearing-in of newly elected Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz.

President Alvi wrote a letter to the Governor of Punjab in which he asked Omar Sarfraz Cheema to abide by the law in the light of the order of the Lahore High Court and also sent the LHC’s April 27 order to the Governor of Punjab.

Responding to the letter, Governor Punjab sought guidance from the President in interpreting the constitutional points which stood in the way of the order of the LHC.

In his letter, Governor Punjab referred to two contradictory orders of the LHC and also sought guidance from the spirit of the constitution on the two orders dated April 22 and April 27.

According to sources, Omer Sarfraz Cheema said that he has written a letter to the President and a court decision refers to Article 104 of the Constitution other decision refers to Article 255 of the Constitution. When the oath will be taken depends on the instructions of the President. Now it is up to the President to decide when the oath will be taken, he added.

