Sheikh Rashid demands date of general elections to be announced before May 31

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief and former Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday demanded the date of general elections to be announced before May 31 and said that half of the ministers in the current cabinet are helpless, we don’t accept such democracy.

Addressing a press conference, Sheikh Rashid said that no one can impose a ban on PTI. Imran Khan will not remain silent.

He further said that Imran Khan has reminded the whole world of Maqsood Chaprasi. Criticizing the PMLN government he added the sight of these thieves amplifies people’s hatred.

He further said that we have also made political mistakes.

Mr. Rashid mentioned that he has been predicting all along that the ‘S’ will move out of the ‘N’, but people used to take it as a joke.

In the aforementioned statement, the former Interior Minister has given a symbolical reference to his idea that there will be no acceptance for Shehbaz Sharif in future.

No one is ready to accept Shehbaz Sharif’s government, he said.

Sheikh Rashid exclaimed that Imran Khan’s call could lead to a revolution in the country. The nation has stamped rejection on Nawaz Sharif’s family.