Those who have mocked constitution should be dealt strictly: Maryam Nawaz

Those who have mocked constitution should be dealt strictly

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz on Thursday while commenting on the delaying swearing in of Hamza Shehbaz said that those who have mocked the constitution should be dealt with strictly.

The PML-N vice president took to the Twitter and wrote that despite the clear orders of the court, the swearing in of Hamza Shehbaz is being arrogantly delayed.

She said making fun of the constitution, law and courts with such boldness cannot be the work of a normal human being.

“The ghosts of Bani Gala should be dealt strictly if they do not listen, adding that this is a province of 120 million people, not a joke,” Maryam Nawaz wrote.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) April 28, 2022

In another tweet, the PML-N vice-president wrote that these lunatics should either be admitted to mental hospital or they should be tried for serious treason and contempt of court cases.