LG polls in Balochistan: ECP completes scrutiny of nomination papers

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed the scrutiny of nomination papers filed by the candidates for local government (LG) elections in Balochistan.

According to the Provincial Election Commissioner, the nomination papers of 23,543 candidates, including 132 women candidates, were accepted in the province. Sources said that 132 women candidates are contesting for the general seats.

Appeals against the decisions of returning officers can be filed from April 28 (Thursdy). The returning officers will decide on appeals from 29th April to sixth of May.

A revised list of candidates will be issued on seventh of next month. Polling in 32 districts of Balochistan in the first phase of local government elections will be held on May 29.

