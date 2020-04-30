Seven rescued, two missing as boat capsizes in River Chenab

The boat capsized in the River Chenab in Garh Maharaja area of Jhang on Wednesday

JHANG (Dunya News) – At least seven persons were rescued and two children were still missing as a boat capsized in the River Chenab in Garh Maharaja area of Jhang on Wednesday, Dunya News reported.

According to rescue sources, the boat with nine persons on board, who were reportedly on a pleasure trip, suddenly capsized in the middle of the River Chenab.

On receiving information, the local divers reached the site of incident and managed to rescue seven persons, while the search for two missing children continues.

